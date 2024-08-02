“New Normal”, Environmentalism, I Corinthians 5, “Moral Majority”, Migrant Murders, Peter Thiel

SR 2024-08-01 Axel Muganwa Rudakubana

Topic list:

* Deletion and censorship is the “new normal”.

* Richard Bennett first got this wrong but then got it very right.

* The TRUTH behind Romans 13.

* Larry Wessels’ Pastor met this fate: can we guess why?

* Johnny’s epiphany on Francis’ environmentalism.

* Recap: seatbelts and precrime.

* “And through his cunning also he shall cause craft to prosper...”

* “Moral Majority” ecumenists and the Sir Saint Thomas More Law Society.

* What’s really going on with the Southport little girl knifings?

* Who is responsible for the crimes of “migrants”?

* “Separation of Church and State”

* Papal PayPal’s “Homosexual Christian” Peter Thiel behind Zuckerberg, Vance and more.

* Why the CIA-Jesuit Machine loves to use and exploit homosexuals.

* Can you keep the Ten Commandments?

_____________________

