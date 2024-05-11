5 Heavenly Friends to Help You Reach New Spiritual Heights

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Key Lesson: We have no greater friend in life than the small part of us that loves what is True. The more we work to honor this relationship, and recognize our responsibility to help strengthen it, the more confidently we are able to call on it...as it proves, time and time again, the value of our love for it.
To join in Guy's FREE TALK on Insight Timer every Saturday morning at 8am PT, go to: https://www.guyfinley.org/insighttimer
For more information on Guy: https://www.linktr.ee/guyfinley
For Guy's website: https://www.guyfinley.org
To help us by making a one-time or recurring donation: https://www.guyfinley.org/donate