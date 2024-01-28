Create New Account
'A Farewell to Arms', 1932 American pre-Code Film
Public domain tragedy-romance movie starring, Gary Cooper and Helen Hayes.

Directed by, Frank Borzage.

warromancetragedyarmscooperfarewellhayesborzage

