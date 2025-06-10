Defending Jordan Peterson on Jubilee - Because Nobody Else Will

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There are countless videos and comments mentioning how Jordan Peterson has his own definitions and can't place himself as a Christian or Atheist, and people have become more enraged recently due to the Jubilee Surrounded video of 20 Atheists debating Jordan Peterson. In this video, I defend Jordan due to his holistic approach, which is paralleled in other spiritual researchers, and relating to Taoist or Eastern philosophy.
My Challenge for Alex O' Connor: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YoTJvjokdOI
Join My Regular Livestream To Support My Work: https://twitch.tv/kookoonuttv
Top Videos: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lsCPxDpKDlA
5-Acre Education Project In Tampa Florida: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qeFx0-2jdnA
Health Revealed (Huge Project on Untold Psychology): https://www.youtube.com/@Health-Revealed
The Two Solutions of the Future, Permaculture and Voluntaryism: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1TcwONlefic
Event With Over 50 Speakers & 100s of Resources: https://nita.one/summit
All The Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth
#JordanPeterson #Atheism #Christianity #JubileeDebate