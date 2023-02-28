© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p29xhue3fff
2/26/2023 Miles Guo: Recently, it was revealed that many students in Jiangsu, Zhejiang, and other places were infected with norovirus. It is both a result of the COVID vaccine disaster and the prelude for the CCP to prepare for its political campaigns or wage a war.
2/26/2023 文贵直播：近日曝出的江浙等地众多学生感染诺如病毒既是疫苗灾难的结果，也是中共为了采取政治行动或发动战争的铺垫
