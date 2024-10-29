Scott Ritter Reveals_ Ukrainian Defenses Shattered as Russia Secures Key Towns in Donetsk

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this critical update, military analyst Scott Ritter dives into the latest developments as Russian forces make rapid gains in Eastern Ukraine. Over 90% of Selydove has reportedly fallen to Russia, isolating Ukrainian forces with only one escape route under constant threat. This comes amid coordinated offensives across Vuhledar, Kursk, and along the Zdvez River, with Russian forces aiming to encircle key Ukrainian positions. Ritter provides expert insight into the unfolding strategies that could reshape the battlefield.