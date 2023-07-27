Base Spike Detox Explained by Dr. Peter McCullough

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(July 26, 2023) COVID-19 injection 'Base Spike Detox' by Dr. Peter McCullough: "Multiple COVID-19 illnesses and or vaccinations--accumulation of Spike protein in the body is the problem. Base Spike Detox is a triple combination of OTC supplements can can aid in ridding the body of Spike protein. Nattokinase 2000 FU (100 mg) bid, Bromelain 500 mg qd, and nano/liposomal Curcumin 500 mg bid. No therapeutic claims can be made since large RCTs have not yet been planned or completed."
Dr. Peter McCullough on Rumble: https://rumble.com/v32oaju-base-spike-detox-explained-by-dr.-mccullough.html
Dr. Peter McCullough's website: https://www.petermcculloughmd.com/
Full interview on 'The Joe Pags Show': https://rumble.com/v32lyre-dr-peter-mccullough-on-jamie-foxx-tori-kelly-bronny-james-and-more.html