Healing Vaccine Injuries and Long COVID in Kona, Hawaii
53 views • 07/05/2023

Healing Vaccine Injuries and Long COVID in Kona, Hawaii


Ryan Cole, MD, Pathologist

Pierre Kory, MD, Critical care physician

Tim Hendlin, DC, Local Doctor of Holistic Functional Medicine for 30 Years


These doctors will be speaking at the Elks Lodge in Kona, Hawaii on July 14 @ 6pm to 9pm.


Get answers from the professionals. How to heal from all pandemic related illness. Do you need healing from long COVID? Do you or a loved one have vaccine injuries? Learn how to boost your immune system!


Tickets at the door. Suggested donation is $20.


Sponsored by:

https://Hi.ChildrensHealthDefense.org


Co-sponsored by:

https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org





