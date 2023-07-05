© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Healing Vaccine Injuries and Long COVID in Kona, Hawaii
Ryan Cole, MD, Pathologist
Pierre Kory, MD, Critical care physician
Tim Hendlin, DC, Local Doctor of Holistic Functional Medicine for 30 Years
These doctors will be speaking at the Elks Lodge in Kona, Hawaii on July 14 @ 6pm to 9pm.
Get answers from the professionals. How to heal from all pandemic related illness. Do you need healing from long COVID? Do you or a loved one have vaccine injuries? Learn how to boost your immune system!
Tickets at the door. Suggested donation is $20.
Sponsored by:
https://Hi.ChildrensHealthDefense.org
Co-sponsored by:
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org