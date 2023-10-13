Quo Vadis





Oct 13, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for October 12, 2023





Please support my channel by liking, commenting and subscribing!





Thank you.





Here is the message of Our Lady to Pedro:





Dear children, give Me your hands and I will conduct you to My Son Jesus.





Fear not.





God is in control of everything.





Trust in Him and you will be victorious.





You are walking towards a future of great division in the House of God.





Love and defend the truth.





My Jesus expects much from you.





The key from hand to hand will conduct many of My poor children into spiritual blindness.





The broken key will not open the true door.





Behold the time of sorrows for the men and women of faith.





Pray.





When ye are away from prayer, you become a target for the enemy of God.





Humanity will drink the bitter chalice of suffering because men have moved away from the Creator.





Turn ye around. What ye have to do, do not leave ye for tomorrow.





Do not lose ye your hope. I love you and I will be with you, even though you do not see Me.





Onward!





I will pray to My Jesus for you.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady gave a similar message to Pedro on September 14, 2021:





Dear children, humanity will drink the bitter chalice of suffering, but do not retreat.





There is no victory without the cross.





Have courage.





My Jesus walks with you.





Give Him your very existence and you will be able to face all the obstacles that will come.





The victory of the just will come, but first you will have to carry a heavy cross.





I ask you to keep the flame of your faith burning.





When all seems lost, the Lord will act in favor of the just.





Find strength in prayer and in the Eucharist.





I am your Mother and I love you.





When you feel weak, call upon Jesus. In him is your strength.





Onward along the path I have pointed out to you.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wi-jN65eMvs