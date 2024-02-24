Hogan Gidley: Are the 2024 Elections Secure?

In this interview with The New American, Hogan Gidley discusses the improvement of the electoral system put in place since 2020 in relation to mail-in ballots and voting machines and outlines the existing challenges, such as cyberthreats posed by China, Russia, and Iran.





Hogan Gidley is the America First Policy Institute’s (https://americafirstpolicy.com) Vice Chair of the Center for Election Integrity and Senior Advisor for Communications. Most recently, he served as National Press Secretary for President Trump’s Re-Election Campaign, Principal Deputy Press Secretary, and Deputy Assistant to the President in the Trump Administration.





