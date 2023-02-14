world cracking up

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://abcnews.go.com/US/toxic-chemicals-train-derailed-ohio-originally-reported-data/story?id=97080179 https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/crime/attorney-elliot-blairs-death-in-baja-raises-troubling-questions-for-american-citizens-abroad/ar-AA17oS0N
https://www.stripes.com/theaters/europe/2023-02-13/russians-wartime-exodus-9127629.html
https://www.mediaite.com/news/norad-commander-doesnt-rule-out-aliens-in-spate-of-unidentified-objects-new-york-times-alters-story-about-it/
https://www.wsj.com/articles/as-mystery-objects-get-shot-down-u-s-sets-up-new-task-force-on-ufos-afa4d12c
https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/13/china/china-unidentified-flying-object-intl-hnk-mic/index.html
https://www.oneindia.com/international/9-dead-16-tested-positive-for-marburg-virus-know-all-about-ebola-like-virus-outbreak-gen-3523417.html
https://www.ifp.co.in/world/cambodia-mutes-independent-voice-of-democracy
https://www.indiatoday.in/world/story/russia-ukraine-war-germany-nsa-jens-plotner-new-delhi-visit-german-chancellor-to-visit-india-2334497-2023-02-14
https://intellinews.com/ukraine-saw-a-slowdown-in-inflation-in-january-to-26-269655/
https://www.sowetanlive.co.za/news/africa/2023-02-14-uganda-expelling-un-human-rights-office-angers-opposition/
https://bulgarianmilitary.com/2023/02/14/iraq-abandons-mi-17-helo-due-to-dwindling-spare-parts-stocks/
https://thedcpatriot.com/michigan-state-university-shooter-found-dead-after-hours-long-manhunt-at-least-3-dead-5-critically-wounded/
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2023/02/13/exclusive-emails-documents-reveal-tangled-web-of-amazon-pentagon-connections-surrounding-defense-cloud-contract/
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2023/02/13/joe-biden-celebrates-tax-enforcement-while-family-business-probed-tax-evasion/