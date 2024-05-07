WE THE PEOPLE ARE IN THE MIDST OF THE GREATEST AWAKENING ⚿ IN AMERICAN HISTORY!!!

Great video





twitter.com/TONYxTWO/status/17





BOOM!!! 🔥🔥🔥





The lies told about Donald Trump no longer hold any weight or merit!!





We’re in the midst of the greatest awakening in American History!!





“I got played and I never thought I would say this but I absolutely love Trump. I love him so much, he’s a hero in my book, one of my favorite people. And in my opinion he’s going down as the greatest President in American History.”





Watch & Share!! 🔥🔥





Source: https://truthsocial.com/@ThePeopleUnifier/posts/112396924156970011





The thumbnail is a tip of the hat to TexasVet of the FOURTEEN WORDS podcast 🤠





Reposting a theory:





[The author is welcome to add name or handle] "He,s deflecting from trumps democide by jab and 5G poisoning, he should be getting hanged but MAGA zombies are still lost in the rabbit hole or still sheep. America is fucked the whole world is turning it’s back on you to"





Got an idea - don't pretend to know this, but here goes:





The reason so many 'blame it on Trump' is because he was selected as the figurehead of...what, exactly?





NOT our nation; no, he was pushed out to give us rousing speeches...and not much else





Remember...he's just a figurehead, a chess piece, as it were.





Now, once again - don't pretend to know this..but what if, if he didn't go along with this crap...THE SONS OF BITCHES WOULD'VE BEGUN WITH THE MILITARY





So...let's add that factor in, along with everything that has occurred - now that sounds like an utter shiteshow.





His complicity comes way down on the bar for me; Gates, Fauci, Bourla, Walensky, Lieber, et, al., the freaks whom actually created the bloody situation - they would be first on my radar





Going after Trump for the death jab is cheap ass yid theatre; now, I heard that he 'may have stiffed some unions', but let's see some independent research done; feel free to post here





We've got a lot of crap coming our way in a very short time [check at Clif High's X], but it can all be worked to our advantage





Why?





Because - WE ARE THE UNDERDOG NOW, SO ANYTHING GOES 🥸





https://i.imgur.com/mjrRrhk.gif [OG 13th Amendment]





So - how close did VfB come?





TRUMP DID NOT WANT TO BE PRESIDENT - THE MOVIE UNFOLDS WITH 3 GENERALS ASKING HIM TO RUN FOR 1 TERM





https://www.bitchute.com/video/GLwFhRs73wvG/





https://truthbits.blog/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/Operation-Deputy-Dawg_the-plan-1.pdf