BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Constitutional Crisis and the Election Long Pause | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 23
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
44 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
81 views • 7 months ago

This special Hurricane II episode features a candid discussion with John Michael Chambers with current updates on the war and the election and what’s to follow November 5th . 40K FTV regular programming returns next week. Guest for October and November include…Rachel Right Side Blonde, Jovan Pulitzer, Derek Johnson, SG Anon, Dr. Jan Halper -Hayes, Lt. Col Riccardo Bosi, Trennis Evans , Loyd Brunson & 107.


* What did President mean when he said we will be voting January 5th?


* Why is BHO saying “we have time then” is HRC or Big Mike on deck to replace Harris?


* November 5th There Will Be a Pause into Spring 2025 – uncertifiable results


* Constitutional crisis is coming. It will be severe

The last trigger available is THE U.S. MILITARY – Will be activated


* EBS will not necessarily be used in the fashion as much of the patriot narrative has portrayed and may be activated months out


* The cellular system has been weaponized!!!


* The system is already fixed and that is what we will go after


* Epic rough times from here on out through Spring 2025 brace for impact

2020 it’s not over yet!


* Steal – Reveal – Certify – Restore the Republic


*Nukes and city devastation and more to get Trump – nothing is beyond the pale


* The entire world hangs in the balance – global wars escalating


* Economy of US and the world will be affected – The USD will NOT collapse but will suffer


* Buy Gold Buy Silver Buy Now! GET OUT OF THE SYSTEM


* Civil War – No? Civil unrest – Yes!


* GITMO - GUAM - PLANES - 4 PORTS FOREIGN COUNTRIES


* 500,000 Indictments


* Trials- executions


* Global round up


* Tunnels


* Vatican gold removed


* Expect the unexpected – you know enough prepare and brace for impact


* The biggest “Block Party” will unfold in America once this mess is behind us – it’s in the works


* America will be made great again and we will be helping to make this happen


* America will survive God is not through with this


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV


Global Defense War

stormisuponus.com


Protect your assets with Silver & Gold Economist Kirk Elliott

https://www.kepm.com/jmc

Keywords
election updatescivil unresttrump electionconstitutional crisisgitmo500john michael chamberseconomic impactbuy goldbrace for impactebs activationwar updatesglobal wars escalatinghurricane ii episodenovember 5th pauseuncertifiable resultsus military activationweaponized cellular systemglobal round up000 indictmentstrials and executionsvatican gold removedamerica will be made great again
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy