Coming "Russia" cyberattack predictive programming announcement

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We're getting closer. We don't know when, but there will be a false flag triggered when they need it. This one will be a cyberattack on our infrastructure, announced in this video by the Whitehouse, and predicted by Klaus Schwab in 2020 (https://www.brighteon.com/45225899-a687-4723-8f1a-30737037a6e1?t=20).