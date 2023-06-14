BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Brad Dacus | Protecting Religious Freedom | Anatomy of the Church and State #12
AnatomyoftheChurchandState
AnatomyoftheChurchandState
1 view • 06/14/2023

Hey Mr. and Mrs. Christian, it’s not ALL doom and gloom. Founder and CEO of the Pacific Justice Institute, Brad Dacus, joins me to discuss LEGAL victories for Christians and churches happening nationwide. Brad also gives some advice as to what your church can do to get involved and stay legally protected when you do. 


Brad is a former Legislative Assistant to U.S. Senator Phil Gramm, receiving his Juris Doctor from the University of Texas. He’s appeared on dang near all of the alphabet corporate news networks including multiple appearances on Fox news. He’s testified multiple times before the California State legislature and before the United States Congress in D.C. He is host of his own tv show AND President and founder of the Pacific Justice Institute, a non-profit 501c3 legal defense organization that represents clients on matters of religious liberty and civil rights



Follow Brad

https://pacificjustice.org/

Dacus Report: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dacus-report/id1653805141

Brad Dacus Live   https://hischannel.com/BradDacus

12 Steps to Protect Your Children from Child Protective Services

https://pacificjustice.org/resources/for-parents/12-steps-to-protect-your-children-from-child-protective-services/



DONATE TO THE SHOW

Venmo: @jesusandliberty 

Cash App: $jesusandliberty


TRY MASTER FOCUS: 

https://trymasterfocus.com/AOTCAS


Catch the FULL EPISODE exclusively on Rumble or my website

Christians4liberty.com

FOLLOW ME

Youtube: @jesusandliberty

Rumble: @jesusandliberty

Twitter: @jesusandliberty 

Truth Social: @jesusandliberty


Keywords
freedomlibertypoliticsbiblejesuschristianitychurchcultureheartpastorsilencereligiousfreedomculturewarchristianpodcastbestchristianpodcasttopchristianpodcastbraddacus
