Lou Dobbs weighs in on Dominion vs. Fox News settlement
Lou Dobbs, host of The Great America Show, joins Just the News' John Solomon to discuss his reaction to the Dominion vs. Fox News settlement.
https://rumble.com/v2j1v0y-lou-dobbs-weighs-in-on-dominion-vs.-fox-news-settlement.html