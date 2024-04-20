Happy B, H135! Truth bomb war. Explaining the Talmud mafia. Trick the spying government! DDT-covid?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Birthday Hitler is changing the Zeitgeist as Candace Owens becomes the new Jesse Owens, Germans' greatest friend.
#Hitler #propaganda #media #TheBlob #surveillance
One Blob to rule them all, One Blob to find them,
One Blob to bring them all, and in the darkness bind them
In the State Department where the Shadows lie
https://heddahenrik.substack.com/p/happy-b-h135-truth-bomb-war