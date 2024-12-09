© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Syria has fallen! Islamic terrorists say "we love Israel" after taking out anti-globalist Assad.
1
102 views • 6 months ago
Diversity-friendly, Israel-loving Islamic terrorist group backed by US and Israel topples nationalist, anti-globalist Assad government | Israel moves quickly to sieze Syrian land as part of "Greater Israel" agenda | Assad flees to Russia | Supreme Court likely to uphold Tennessee law banning transgender procedures for children | Germans becoming a minority in their own country at shocking rate | Biden regime sends another billion to Ukraine as front line collapses | Tucker Carlson historic interview with foreign minister Lavrov | Trump says he will pardon J6ers on day one | Daniel Penny acquitted of manslaughter | US gaming giant to ban users for off-platform behavior
