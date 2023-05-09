Kennedy: The border is about to crack right open

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fox News contributor Guy Benson shares what the end of Title 42 could mean for the nation's border crisis on 'Kennedy.' #foxbusiness #kennedy
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html