Israeli Aircraft Bombed a Convoy of Ambulances at the Main Entrance to Shifa Hospital - Preparing to leave for South Gaza. Many are Killed and Wounded
68 views • 11/03/2023

Israeli aircraft bombed a convoy of ambulances at the main entrance to Shifa Hospital that was preparing to leave for South Gaza. Many are killed and wounded.

Israel, according to Jazeera, has banned the Red Cross from traveling with ambulances.

Gaza asked for Red Cross to help, but RC ambulances were also attacked.

Cynthia... there's another video of this that's even worse, I've tried to post, but too graphic, rejected twice. So terribly sad.

