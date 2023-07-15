© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 REPORT Ep 3116b - [DS] Narrative Control Fails,[DS] Pushing The US To War,Think ‘The Football’, CIC
The [DS] tried to get the narrative back by creating threads and it failed. The people are not rushing over to use it, they know its a censorship machine. The [DS] is now moving towards a physical war since they have lost the information war. Trump confirms this in a statement. Trump is the commander in chief and the [DS] does not control the nuclear football. DJ breaks down the uniform of the soldier carrying the football for Biden and it is not regulation.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
🍃 Help take years off the clock with Collagen🍃
--> http://healthwithx22.com
Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!