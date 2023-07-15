X22 REPORT Ep 3116b - [DS] Narrative Control Fails,[DS] Pushing The US To War,Think ‘The Football’, CIC





The [DS] tried to get the narrative back by creating threads and it failed. The people are not rushing over to use it, they know its a censorship machine. The [DS] is now moving towards a physical war since they have lost the information war. Trump confirms this in a statement. Trump is the commander in chief and the [DS] does not control the nuclear football. DJ breaks down the uniform of the soldier carrying the football for Biden and it is not regulation.





All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





🍃 Help take years off the clock with Collagen🍃

--> http://healthwithx22.com

Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!