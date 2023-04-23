"Do Not Take a Single Prisoner Anymore" - head of the PMC 'Wagner' Yevgeny Prigozhin said - that from now on the PMC Fighters will Destroy all Ukrainian Soldiers on the Battlefield

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️"Do not take a single prisoner anymore" - the head of the PMC "Wagner" Yevgeny Prigozhin said that from now on the PMC fighters will destroy all Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield .
The statement was made by Prigozhin against the background of the publication of the radio interception of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which discusses the execution of a wounded fighter of the Wagner PMC who was captured by them.