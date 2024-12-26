A Psalm of Supplication and Trust.A Prayer of David.

Incline Your ear, O Lord, and answer me,

For I am distressed and needy [I long for Your help].

Protect my life (soul), for I am godly and faithful;





O You my God, save Your servant, who trusts in You [believing in You and relying on You, confidently committing everything to You].

Be gracious and merciful to me, O Lord,

For to You I cry out all the day long.

Make Your servant rejoice,

For to You, O Lord, I lift up my soul [all that I am—in prayer].

For You, O Lord, are good, and ready to forgive [our sins, sending them away, completely letting them go forever and ever];

And abundant in lovingkindness and overflowing in mercy to all those who call upon You.

Hear, O Lord, my prayer;

And listen attentively to the voice of my supplications (specific requests)!

In the day of my trouble I will call upon You,

For You will answer me.

There is no one like You among the gods, O Lord,

Nor are there any works [of wonder and majesty] like Yours.

All nations whom You have made shall come and kneel down in worship before You, O Lord,

And they shall glorify Your name.

For You are great and do wondrous works!

You alone are God.





Teach me Your way, O Lord,

I will walk and live in Your truth;

Direct my heart to fear Your name [with awe-inspired reverence and submissive wonder].

I will give thanks and praise You, O Lord my God, with all my heart;

And will glorify Your name forevermore.

For great is Your lovingkindness and graciousness toward me;

And You have rescued my life from the depths of Sheol [from death].

O God, arrogant and insolent men have risen up against me;

A band of violent men have sought my life,

And they have not set You before them.

But You, O Lord, are a God [who protects and is] merciful and gracious,

Slow to anger and abounding in lovingkindness and truth.

Turn to me, and be gracious to me;

Grant Your strength [Your might and the power to resist temptation] to Your servant,

And save the son of Your handmaid.

Show me a sign of [Your] goodwill,

That those who hate me may see it and be ashamed,

Because You, O Lord, helped and comforted me.