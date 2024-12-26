A Psalm of Supplication and Trust.A Prayer of David.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Incline Your ear, O Lord, and answer me,
For I am distressed and needy [I long for Your help].
Protect my life (soul), for I am godly and faithful;
O You my God, save Your servant, who trusts in You [believing in You and relying on You, confidently committing everything to You].
Be gracious and merciful to me, O Lord,
For to You I cry out all the day long.
Make Your servant rejoice,
For to You, O Lord, I lift up my soul [all that I am—in prayer].
For You, O Lord, are good, and ready to forgive [our sins, sending them away, completely letting them go forever and ever];
And abundant in lovingkindness and overflowing in mercy to all those who call upon You.
Hear, O Lord, my prayer;
And listen attentively to the voice of my supplications (specific requests)!
In the day of my trouble I will call upon You,
For You will answer me.
There is no one like You among the gods, O Lord,
Nor are there any works [of wonder and majesty] like Yours.
All nations whom You have made shall come and kneel down in worship before You, O Lord,
And they shall glorify Your name.
For You are great and do wondrous works!
You alone are God.
Teach me Your way, O Lord,
I will walk and live in Your truth;
Direct my heart to fear Your name [with awe-inspired reverence and submissive wonder].
I will give thanks and praise You, O Lord my God, with all my heart;
And will glorify Your name forevermore.
For great is Your lovingkindness and graciousness toward me;
And You have rescued my life from the depths of Sheol [from death].
O God, arrogant and insolent men have risen up against me;
A band of violent men have sought my life,
And they have not set You before them.
But You, O Lord, are a God [who protects and is] merciful and gracious,
Slow to anger and abounding in lovingkindness and truth.
Turn to me, and be gracious to me;
Grant Your strength [Your might and the power to resist temptation] to Your servant,
And save the son of Your handmaid.
Show me a sign of [Your] goodwill,
That those who hate me may see it and be ashamed,
Because You, O Lord, helped and comforted me.