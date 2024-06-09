Measles death rate had dropped by 99.8% BEFORE the vaccine was introduced, notes Roman Bystrianyk

“When looking at mortality data, we see the death rate for measles, and every other infectious disease fell by nearly 100% before any vaccine or antibiotics. So what does this tell us? It was NOT vaccination that saved us from these diseases. Other factors that decreased death rates were far more critical. Governments and medical organizations have skewed information to make you falsely believe it was their interventions that made all the difference. You need to do your own research and trust yourself to find the truth.”

— Tweet by Roman Bystrianyk (@RBystrianyk), coauthor with Suzanne Humphries, MD of the book “Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines and the Forgotten History”, posted on 7 Jun 2024 here:

https://twitter.com/RBystrianyk/status/1799165573252678121

