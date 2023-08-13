Tactical PE - No Charges For California 7-11 Clerks Who Thwarted Robbery Attempt

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Presented on US Sports Net by Real Life Self Defense:
In
demand tactical trainer for elite government agencies fbi, dea, dhs and
tsa helps regular men and women of ANY age or ability defend themselves
so they can stay safe and get home.
Learn more @ https://bit.ly/RealLifeSelfDefense1
On today's show, no
charges are being sought for the two brave 7-11 clerks who beat back a
would-be-robber that made international news last week.
Stick around for the 2nd half of today's show for some mind training tips on what you are willing to fight for with coach Gillete. Stay safe, be armed and trained. Let's roll!