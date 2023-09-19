Barbarism & Lies

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Media Bias: It’s Called Mendacity
* This is our fight.
* If we can’t defend human life, the movement is worth nothing.
* Mollie Hemingway: NBC’s Kristen Welker Lied Repeatedly About Dems’ Extreme Abortion Position
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 19 September 2023
https://rumble.com/v3j0pnj-the-lies-come-flying-out-ep.-2091-09192023.html