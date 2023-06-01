BNDcaust Schlafentzugsfolter 01.06.2023 Leute Bill Binney (Technischer Director NSA) ist auf unserer Seite

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://de.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/William_Binney
Dr Katherine Horton and Bill Binney
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=COJi50XXvbo
Keine Eigengefährdung Schlafstörungen Adrian Lachstädter PDF
https://odysee.com/@adrianmilosevic:e/TeleClinicPerschka:a
https://archive.org/details/geheimdienstkriminalitat-dr.-katherine-horton
How to detect NAZI Implants/Chips on the Head (Targeted Individuals) (Stop 007)
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=QCHb6NCgpSk
Aceco MK2 Wanzensuchgerät funktioniert auch für illegale Körperchips also Implantate