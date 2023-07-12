BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🦝❤️'Kherson' Raccoon Became So Brave that He Opened the Window and Ran Off to Gnaw Crests - It's Good that he Ran Only to the Near Tree to Climb
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
79 views • 07/12/2023

🦝❤️Kherson became so brave that he opened the window and ran off to gnaw crests. It's good that he ran only to the next tree, climbed on it and waited for the brothers. Kherson, don't joke like that anymore

Cynthia, some may have read what I said before. I'll tell a little more. I'm partial to 'Kherson', because long ago I had a pet female raccoon, named 'Petunia'. I think she would have liked Kherson. She escaped one day to find herself a handsome lover. I hope she found a nice one,  playing in a tree with her like 'Kherson'. ; ) ❤️

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
