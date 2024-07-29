FAB-1500 shock completely destroys Ukrainian temporary deployment point

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The shock and terrible power of a Russian FAB-1500 guided aerial bomb, completely hitting the temporary deployment point of the 58th Separate Mechanized Brigade of Armed Forces of Ukraine in Velykaya Novosyolka in south Donetsk. The powerful explosion of the 1.5-ton bomb and its large radius of destruction, devastated the area where the bulk of the Kiev regime forces were located!
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/