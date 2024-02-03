BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Most Dangerous Thing Out There
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
852 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
803 views • 02/03/2024

Central Bank Digital Currency

“It’s very dangerous. One day, you don’t have any money in your account. It can be a very dangerous thing.”


Artificial Intelligence

“And the other thing that I think is maybe the most dangerous thing out there of anything, because there’s no real solution: the A.I. as they call it. It is so scary.”

“Something has to be done about this — and it has to be done fast.”

“They can change things around and nobody can tell the difference. Even experts can’t tell the difference.”


The full segment is linked below.


Fox Business | Mornings With Maria (2 February 2024)

https://www.foxbusiness.com/video/6346064929112

Keywords
fiat currencyfederal reserveaiartificial intelligencedonald trumpmaria bartiromonew world ordertyrannyconfiscationbig brotherusurydystopiatotalitarianismcashless societybanksterdigital currencyeconomic slaverycentral bankbail-indeepfakebanking cartelgreat resetcbdcmoney changereconomic enslavement
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy