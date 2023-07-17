Shocking statement from RFK Jr:

I'm adding to this description found with this video. It's not that shocking, I've heard this for a couple of years, and about bio-weapon labs being there for several years before the war. Hard to find on the web anymore. Then Nuland confessed that they were there, but not to what they do.

⚠️🦠BIOWEAPONS ALERT🦠⚠️

RFK Jr. claims that the Biolabs in Ukraine are “collecting Russian DNA” to make “ethnically targeted bioweapons”.

These are the EXACT allegations Russia made to the UN, and is one of the reasons for Russia’s invasion!