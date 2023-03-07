Atheists Are Right

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It is impossible for God to exist in a physical
world or universe composed solely of matter energy space and time. Physical reality
is not Good and the world God created is Good. It is irrational to imagine we
can deduce or observe, the existence of God in a world that operates solely by
the laws of physics.