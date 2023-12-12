BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CHRISTMAS & THE ASCENSION, WITH JESUS, MOTHER MARY, JFK!
Ted Mahr Out of this World
16 views • 12/12/2023

Hello Friends! On Out of this World Radio show on Monday, December 11th, 2023 from 12 noon to 2 pm Pacific Time on Radio Sol International in Vienna, Austria (see: www.radiosol.at), I will be channeling Jesus, Mother Mary, and President John F. Kennedy and Jackie the First Lady on the meaning of Christmas and the Ascension, with a discussion of the Anti-Christ. I hope you can all listen!  With lots of love and light, For a planet that’s happy and bright, and full of love and light, Ted. Www.outofthisworld1150.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com 

Keywords
jesuschristmasascensionjfkjackie kennedymother maryalbert einstein
