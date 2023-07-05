© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
See aircraft flying amongst massive trails in the sky.
Exhaust from aircraft does not trail across the whole sky as you can see from this video.
Chemtrails/GeoEngineering does leave long trails across the sky that fan out with the wind, eventually covering the whole sky in an oil slick brownish/greyish haze. Look up once in awhile.
This is the difference between a contrail and a chemtrail.
The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
