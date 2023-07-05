BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The difference between a contrail and a chemtrail.
Aussie Flyers
Aussie Flyers
115 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
793 views • 07/05/2023

See aircraft flying amongst massive trails in the sky.

Exhaust from aircraft does not trail across the whole sky as you can see from this video.

Chemtrails/GeoEngineering does leave long trails across the sky that fan out with the wind, eventually covering the whole sky in an oil slick brownish/greyish haze. Look up once in awhile.

This is the difference between a contrail and a chemtrail.

Join Roobs Flyers:

http://roobsflyers.com/

Telegram - https://t.me/roobsflyers

Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers

Project Matilda - https://www.projectmatilda.com/Roobs

Odysee - https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0

Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/

Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08

Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs

Subscribe to our magazine ~ https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine

Roobs Mailer - https://roobsflyers.com/mailer

Download free flyers ~ https://roobsflyers.com/flyers

Download free PDFs ~ https://roobsflyers.com/pdf-library

The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.

All rights reserved.

Keywords
chemtrailcriminalsgeo engineeringcontraillook upstop fucking with the weather
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy