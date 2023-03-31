Allison Williams: Life after taking a stand, lawsuit against ESPN, leaning into motherhood | Ep 71

Allison Williams and Teryn Gregson come together for a candid discussion between two female sports reporters who were fired during the mandates, while pregnant or trying to get pregnant, when their respective religious exemptions were denied. Williams, former sideline reporter for ESPN, opens up about her lawsuit against the Worldwide Leader in Sports, comparing her experience with Gregson’s at the PGA TOUR. Williams denied an exemption from the vaccine, Gregson denied one from masking and testing, could combine for big wins against discrimination. They also discuss their home births during the pandemic, getting backyard chickens and their God moments that verified to them they were doing the right thing.The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!

Williams Filed Complaint: https://awfulannouncing.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/94/2023/01/Faber-Et-Al-V.-Espn-Productions-Inc.-Et-Al.pdfShow more





Support Gregson and other lawsuits protecting religious exemptions, vaccination status and fighting the mandates: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/donate/





Help make Vaccination Status Discrimination Illegal by signing the WTP USA petition: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/petitions/health-petition.html

****Code EARLY EAGLE for 10% Off, thru 3/31****

Join Teryn, Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Peter McCullough, Steve Deace, Jenna Ellis, Kristen Meghan and more at the WTP USA National Conference in Boise, ID, June 2 - 3: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/conference-2023/





Subscribe to the podcast newsletter: https://teryngregson.com/podcast

Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/





Subscribe to the podcast:

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017

Google Play: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9pbmZvNjA1NzAucG9kb21hdGljLmNvbS9yc3MyLnhtbA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/teryngregson

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1020046





Show less

CSID: 84b67edbbbf7aeac









Content Managed by ContentSafe.co