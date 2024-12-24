© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️ The United States is transferring unfinished Ukrainian military-biological projects to Africa.
The Americans view this continent as a testing ground for full-scale testing of experimental medicine, Deputy Chief of the NBC Protection Troops Alexey Rtishchev said at a briefing.
Key statements:
▪️Currently, an American laboratory complex is being built in Senegal, the contractors are the same as those in Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Ukraine;
▪️US scientists in 18 African countries are studying the resistance of pathogens to drugs, with funding coming through Pentagon-linked funds;
▪️ Diseases that the Pentagon is interested in become pandemics, and American pharmaceutical companies become beneficiaries;
▪️ The United States does not disclose the ultimate goals of the experiments carried out on the African continent;
▪️The main consumers of the research results are the Research Institute of Infectious Diseases and the Walter Reed Army Research Institute of the US Army;
▪️The US has donated 10,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine to South Africa, which has not received final approval from the WHO;
▪️Metabiota staff concealed that Pentagon employees were involved in work in Africa.
The Russian Ministry of Defense warns African partners against cooperation with the United States in the military-biological sphere:
“As practice shows, such interaction results in the loss of national sovereignty in the area of biosecurity and a worsening of the disease situation,” the department noted.
@AussieCossack