❗️ The United States is transferring unfinished Ukrainian military-biological projects to Africa.

The Americans view this continent as a testing ground for full-scale testing of experimental medicine, Deputy Chief of the NBC Protection Troops Alexey Rtishchev said at a briefing.

Key statements:

▪️Currently, an American laboratory complex is being built in Senegal, the contractors are the same as those in Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Ukraine;

▪️US scientists in 18 African countries are studying the resistance of pathogens to drugs, with funding coming through Pentagon-linked funds;

▪️ Diseases that the Pentagon is interested in become pandemics, and American pharmaceutical companies become beneficiaries;

▪️ The United States does not disclose the ultimate goals of the experiments carried out on the African continent;

▪️The main consumers of the research results are the Research Institute of Infectious Diseases and the Walter Reed Army Research Institute of the US Army;

▪️The US has donated 10,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine to South Africa, which has not received final approval from the WHO;

▪️Metabiota staff concealed that Pentagon employees were involved in work in Africa.





The Russian Ministry of Defense warns African partners against cooperation with the United States in the military-biological sphere:

“As practice shows, such interaction results in the loss of national sovereignty in the area of biosecurity and a worsening of the disease situation,” the department noted.





