Prophecies | ISRAEL, U.S., WARNING - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited - Dutch Sheets, Hank Kunneman, Amanda Grace, Julie Green, Joseph Z, Charlie Shamp, Robin D. Bullock, 11th Hour, Wanda

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.









𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 -









Dutch Sheets April 17, 2024

https://youtu.be/-g5bouB1riE?si=bMtKMGFwB6P39Qxm









Hank Kunneman April 14, 2024

:48 - 5:59

10:28 -18:59

https://youtu.be/HuHOVXkdo1w?si=qUyiUHBOFDrcSlRf









Julie Green April 15, 2024

8:19-22:28

https://rumble.com/v4pkk3l-live-with-julie.html









Joseph Z

1-9:36

10:26 - 16:14

https://youtu.be/M0okUOg1raE?si=M9Q0AAr8_Z4-5zNJ









Robin Bullock CI and 11th Hour April 14 and 16, 2024

43:14 -47:33

1:03:08 -1:11:54

1:18:53 -1:23:22

2:22:38 - 2:28:04

https://www.youtube.com/live/saiEgQSt6DQ?si=CN_LDdymDslyXAB6









Robin D Bullock 11th hour

11:02 - 13:29

19:03 - 21:49

15:50 - 16:38

6:49 - 8:33

1:14:47 - 1:15:45

https://www.youtube.com/live/tDjgMzZGKC0?si=V8A9VsGaocWcWIRQ









Fox News

College students get baptized in pickup trucks: Jesus is 'more powerful' than brokenness

https://www.foxnews.com/media/college-students-baptized-pickup-trucks-jesus-more-powerful-than-brokenness









