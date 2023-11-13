377) Quantum biosuits, signs and edumacation (Out 16, 2023)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Credits to BKBlair channel mirroring Psinergy channel, Oct. 16, 2023.
Sabrina/Psinergy: Psinergist bio field practice, signs and edumacation | Out. 16, 2023: https://odysee.com/@BKBlair:e/trim.6EDCCAAE-9E91-4304-908C-20C173628EA7:e
Psinergy channel eveoncommand (@EloquentEve), 16 de Outubro de 2023.
#quantumbiosuits : https://www.tiktok.com/@eveoncommand/video/7290525138616044846
Emerging Technology | nonvaxer420: https://rumble.com/user/nonvaxer420
Psinergy PDF as of 05-25-2023 : https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/compiledpdf-05-25-23:f
- [12:34'' long] | JOBS! JOBS! JOBS! (WBAN) : https://rumble.com/v3wj5vz-jobs-jobs-jobs-wban.html
- JOBS! JOBS! JOBS! - (WBAN) (VLC) (OPTOGENETICS) The S.M.A.R.T. Cities Already Implemented (BIOCONVERGENCE) IEEE, IMEC, 6G FLAGSHIP RESEARCH GROUP : https://rumble.com/v3vbsi2-november-12-2023.html: https://rumble.com/v3vbsi2-november-12-2023.html
- Your body is your internet – and now it can't be hacked - Purdue University News 2019 : https://rumble.com/v3vcl84-your-body-is-your-internet-and-now-it-cant-be-hacked-purdue-university-news.html
Wireless in the 1800s:
A Historical Overview Of Wireless Bio-Electronic Communications/Telecommunications - The Human Biofield (WBAN) Biological Computing Machines – OH THE LIES WE HAVE BEEN TOLD! https://rumble.com/v3agtsy-august-22-2023.html
How do they get the biosensors in me (the long version):
- How do they get the biosensors in me? - Where the mac ids are coming from! https://rumble.com/v3cmjo0-how-do-they-get-the-biosensors-in-me-where-the-mac-ids-are-coming-from.html
- IEEE SENSORS: Photonic Crystal Biosensors: https://rumble.com/v3tv0ca-ieee-sensors-photonic-crystal-biosensors.html
- Biophotonics poised to make major breakthroughs in medicine – Science Nation: https://rumble.com/v3tv2ja-november-5-2023.html
- I.T.U. United Nations Telecommunications Union, Ian F. Akyildiz 5G-6G-7G (THE E.M.F. TERRORISTS) What The PFIZER Lawfare (PSYOP) People Don't Want YOU Looking At! https://rumble.com/v3ks9wd-september-25-2023.html
- The body IS the network: https://rumble.com/v38z6pj-center-for-internet-of-bodies-c-iob-launch-2021.html
- Smart dust / ambient swarm : https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bsn54TLK9isA/
- Near-field communication : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Near-field_communication
- Body area network : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network
- Keyhole satellites (KH series): https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Key_Hole
- U.S. reconnaissance satellites deployed from 1960 onward: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Reconnaissance_satellite
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua