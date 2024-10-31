© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Pill USA - Ted Pike Dropped this Truth 💣 back in 1987. Listen closely to what he reveals. Was Ted speaking the truth?
Source: https://x.com/Red_Pill_US/status/1851030958679736684
Thumbnail: https://www.goyimtv.com/v/3306042486/Ted-Pike-Warned-Us-Back-In-%E2%80%9987
This is the full documentary by Rev. Ted Pike in 1987.
🚨 I strongly encourage respectful dialogue in comments. I therefore request that you act accordingly
You can find out more about Rev. Ted Pike here: https://truthtellers.org/
https://rumble.com/v2qokus-the-other-israel-1987-documentary.html