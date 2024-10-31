TED PIKE DROPPED THIS TRUTH 💣 BACK IN 1987

264 views • 7 months ago

You can find out more about Rev. Ted Pike here: https://truthtellers.org/

🚨 I strongly encourage respectful dialogue in comments. I therefore request that you act accordingly

This is the full documentary by Rev. Ted Pike in 1987.

Red Pill USA - Ted Pike Dropped this Truth 💣 back in 1987. Listen closely to what he reveals. Was Ted speaking the truth?

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.