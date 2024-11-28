Giveaway of Greek banks explained

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Greek lawyer explains that failed banks in Greece were bailed out by taxpayers with 45 billion euro, but then sold to foreign funds for only 1.5 billion euro, by corrupt politicians who never got punished. Despite banks still having hundreds of billions in performing loans, deposits, bonds! Historically this was one of the biggest wealth transfers. As a result of this crime, Greek National Debt increased by 30%.