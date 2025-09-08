The Epistle Of Paul The Apostle To The Romans Part #8-NOW THE END BEGINS-SEPT 8 2025

On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we begin our look at the epistle of the apostle Paul to the Romans, and settle in to learn some hardcore, strong meat Bible doctrine. A study in Romans will show us the New Testament doctrines of salvation, redemption, sanctification, justification, predestination, adoption, regeneration, and glorification. Remember the Ethiopian eunuch from our study in the Book of Acts? He got saved with salvation by grace through faith by reading in the book of Isaiah. Another salient point to keep in mind that Paul is the apostle to the Romans, and not Peter as the Roman Catholic church falsely claims he is. There is no biblical record that Peter was ever in Rome.





TONIGHT’S STUDY: Romans 8 is a treasure trove of scripture for topics like our victory in Jesus Christ, deliverance from the bondage of sin and regret, and the biblical doctrines of predestination and eternal security. Before God set the wheels in motion, He firmly set up exactly what anyone who got into His only begotten Son could expect to receive, He predestinated the plan of salvation, it’s application and ultimate outcome. The only thing that remained to be decided was who would be the ones to receive it.