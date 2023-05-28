Triple Helix: Designing a New Molecule of Life...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A synthetic hybrid of protein and DNA, could form the basis of a new
artificial life unlike anything found in nature. For all the magnificent
diversity of life on this planet, ranging from tiny bacteria to
majestic blue whales, from sunshine-harvesting plants to
mineral-digesting endoliths miles underground, only one kind of “life as
we know it” exists. All these organisms are based on nucleic acids—DNA
and RNA—and proteins, working together more or less as described by the
so-called central dogma of molecular biology: DNA stores information
that is transcribed into RNA, which then serves as a template for
producing a protein. The proteins, in turn, serve as important
structural elements in tissues and, as enzymes, are the cell’s
workhorses. Scientists hope to put together a novel combination of
molecules that can self-organize, metabolize (make use of an energy
source), grow, reproduce and evolve. This is what has been injected into
millions of people, a new type of Human is being created! Did we ask
for this?