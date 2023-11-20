Anti-Zionist Orthodox Jews were Attacked and Insulted by pro-Israel Zionists in Washington DC

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Anti-Zionist Jews were attacked and insulted by pro-Israel Zionists in Washington DC
Adding:
There are no videos, only the the photos I saw, patients on gurneys, after bombing were dead. Israeli drones reportedly shoot at anyone trying to leave the Indonesian Hospital following the regime's airstrikes on the hospital in northern Gaza