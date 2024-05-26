BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THIS is Where Inflation is Coming From
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
289 views • 11 months ago

Glenn Beck


May 25, 2024


The Federal Reserve may claim to be fighting inflation, but Rep. Thomas Massie joins Glenn to make the case that the Fed is also CAUSING the inflation. Between all the money printing, interest rate changes, and bank bailouts, the Fed is toppling the U.S. dollar, Massie argues. And while you’re suffering, the big banks are getting richer. So, because of this, the Fed has got to go! But what would replace the Fed? Massie gives his top choice …


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vqtz7qb_F8g

fedfederal reservedebtglenn beckbanksinflationinterest ratesrep thomas massiemoney printingbank bailouts
