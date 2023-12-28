Create New Account
Feminists! I Don't Have To Stop You
Neroke-5
Published 2 months ago

There's a meme that I included in this video! It declares that the future is feminism and there's nothing men can do to stop it. Except of course, we don't have to. Non-participation of a certain percentage of men will bring the society they exist either down or to a screeching halt. And there's nothing anyone can do to stop that either

feminists red pill masculinity mgtow manosphere

