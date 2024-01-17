Create New Account
Another Border Hoax
Son of the Republic
[Bidan] is in a Mexican stand-off.

He blames Texas for migrant deaths.

Texas didn’t prevent feds from saving migrants.

This is just like the ‘whipping’ hoax — and Joe won’t apologize for it.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (16 January 2024)

