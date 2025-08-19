NWO: the Vatican’s lust for control and world domination (2)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The Vatican’s wound has been healed. Satan’s home, which lost power in 1798 when the pope was captured by French General Berthier, became a state and church power once again in 1929.





Soon, the Vatican – the first beast of Revelation 13 - will return to its former demonic glory as satan knows his time is very short. History shows that the Vatican is responsible for the heinous deaths of over 100 million Christians during the dark and middle ages, from 598 to 1798, or as mentioned in the Bible, for a period of 1260 years! This is the same church whose popes have changed the times and laws of God (Daniel 7:25) and who have put the Bible on the list of forbidden books in 1229 and 1545.





The antichrist pope is moving forward with satan’s new world order agenda with the help of his co-horts in Washington DC, which is now under the Vatican’s control. The Vatican created Islam and Chrislam is currently being created, which will lead to the second martyrdom of Christians in Reevlation 20:4.





Notice how the Roman church is decked with gold and precious stones and how her cardinals are dressed in purple and scarlet color according to Revelation 17:4.





The Roman church is united with the Vatican to constitute a state and church union where the antichrist pope resides and manipulates world affairs through various groups including the Club of Rome, which divides the world into ten kingdoms. The kings of these ten kingdoms give their allegiance to the Roman pontiff or antichrist pope (Revelation 17:12) to create satan’s new world order, which is satan’s sadistic counterfeit version of the kingdom of God.





This is the same church organization – and her Protestant and SDA daughters – which the Father says in Revelation 18:4-5 to “Come out of her, My people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues. For her sins have reached unto heaven, and God hath remembered her iniquities.”





God’s warning is followed by the Roman church’s destruction in Revelation 19:2.





GET OUT OF BABYLON! Get out of the roman catholic church as per Revelation 18:4-5.