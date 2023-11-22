60 years after John F. Kennedy’s assassination – Masterminds revealed

| www.kla.tv/27499





+++ Big Kla.TV disclosure on the anniversary: The masterminds behind John F. Kennedy’s assassination. +++

Kla.TV uncovers devastating connections still existing 60 years later worldwide and still seriously influencing world events today. It is therefore important to know these revealed connections.





👉 HD-Video & Download: https://kla.tv/27499

👉 Video Text & Sources:: https://kla.tv/27499/pdf





▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬



Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en



▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -

Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en



▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

Assassination of John F. Kennedy – Backgrounds

Compact Spezial Nr. 39, 2023, Attentate des Tiefen Staates, Seite 10-19

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Attentat_auf_John_F._Kennedy





Dr. Daniele Ganser: Kennedy assassination in Dallas 1963

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ij6NcSM7j78

Buch ‚Imperium USA‘, Daniele Ganser, 2022, Seite 189-205





Ex-Bodyguard of John F. Kennedy comes clean

https://www.bild.de/news/ausland/news-ausland/kennedy-attentat-ex-agent-des-secret-service-zweifelt-an-offizieller-theorie-85362086.bild.html





Abduction of Kennedy’s body

Buch ‚JFK – Verschwörung des Schweigens‘, Charles Crenshaw, 1992





The murder of John F. Kennedy: A shot that shook the world

https://www.aerzteblatt.de/archiv/149862/Die-Ermordung-John-F-Kennedys-Ein-Schuss-der-die-Welt-erschuetterte





Kennedy’s order for US forces to withdraw from Vietnam

https://www.maryferrell.org/pages/Featured_Kennedy_and_Vietnam.html





William J. Donovan – Founding Father of CIA

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/William_J._Donovan





Council on Foreign Relations – Financed by Rockefeller Family

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Council_on_Foreign_Relations





CFR – Co-Founder John Rockefeller Jr.

https://www.philanthropyroundtable.org/hall-of-fame/john-rockefeller-jr/





CFR – most influential private institution

https://www.spiegel.de/politik/ein-politbuero-fuer-den-kapitalismus-a-9aa6a1fe-0002-0001-0000-000041389590





Millions of death victims through Vietnam War

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vietnamkrieg#Tote_und_Verletzte





Franklin D. Roosevelt – Freemason

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Franklin_D._Roosevelt#Mitgliedschaften





Harry S. Truman – Freemason

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Harry_S._Truman#Freimaurerei





Dwight D. Eisenhower – Oath of Allegiance to the Masonic Bible

https://menora-bibel.jimdofree.com/historische-bibeln/englisch/bibeln-der-us-pr%C3%A4sidenten





Lyndon B. Johnson – Freemason

https://www.focus.de/wissen/mensch/wer-die-usa-wirklich-regiert-verschwoerungstheorien_id_2197119.html





Richard Nixon – Freemason

https://www.kathpedia.com/index.php/Freimaurer





Jimmy Carter – Member of Trilateral Commission

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jimmy_Carter#Georgia_governorship_(1971%E2%80%931975)





Jimmy Carter – Member of CFR

https://www.telepolis.de/features/Der-Klub-der-Weisen-Maenner-3419681.html





Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan, George Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Joe Biden – Freemasons

BUCH ‚Massoni – Società a responsabilità illimitata. La scoperta delle Ur-Lodges‘, Giole Magaldi, 2019





Warren Commission: Official Investigation Commission on Kennedy’s Assassination

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Warren_Commission





Author Jim Moore debunks Warren Commission

Buch ‚Conspiracy of One: The Definitive Book on the Kennedy Assassination‘, Jim Moore, 1991, Seite 173

All sources: www.kla.tv/27499