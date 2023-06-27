Tom Renz | Why Does Cultural Rot Matter?

We’ve been talking a lot on the show about the cultural rot that’s taken over our society. We are continuing to see the bar drop on what is considered acceptable and not acceptable behavior. There was a great article in the Federalist, “Pornographer TikTok Mom Proves Why The Culture War Is Our Most Important Battle.” TikTok influencer, “Mama C,” is a 22 year old mother of 4 who posts videos of her taking care of her kids and celebrating motherhood as you would expect any mother to do, however alongside her family videos she posts about “yeeting that fetus,” proudly acknowledges aborting her fifth child, dismisses drug use while pregnant, and admits to being a mom by day and a pornstar by night, promoting her decision to be both a mom and a sex worker. Do these things sound virtuous to you? #CulturalRot #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants #GodWins #TikTok

www.TomRenz.com

Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation Today At:

www.BH-PM.com tell them Renz sent you.

Learn More About Attorney Thomas Renz Today At:

www.Renz-Law.com

Support Tom Renz Today By Buying Anything from www.MyPillow.com Using PROMO “Renz”

Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

**August 25th & 26th - Tickets On Sale for Las Vegas, Nevada!!!

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All

**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102





