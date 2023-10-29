© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dublin Shelter
Oct 26, 2023
He lost both back legs due to heartless people left him alone, crying in pain waiting for help!
Special thanks to: HuynhTruc Trung
SUBSCRIBE: https://goo.gl/SX4rTY
For rescue dog inquiries and collabs, email [email protected]
Web: http://hellodanes.com/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cAFhl09K6_c